One shot on Saint Andrews Street

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan Police are on the scene of a shooting on South Saint Andrews Street.

The call came down at 8:45 a.m. and reported a man had been shot.

Dothan Police arrived on the scene shortly after the call came down and began providing first aid to the victim. His condition is currently unknown.

The 1700 block of South Saint Andrews Street, between Hill Street and Connelly Street, is closed to traffic while police process the scene. .

