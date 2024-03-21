One shot at Pineville apartment, suspect arrested: Police

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pineville Place Apartments. One person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

“This wasn’t a random act and both victim and suspect know each other,” Pineville Police said in a release.

A suspect has been arrested and interviews are underway, according to authorities. The investigation will continue into the night.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.