One shot overnight in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – An investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in the Metro East.

The shooting appeared to be inside a home on North 54th Street at Caseyville Avenue in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police joined Washington Park and Caseyville police at that location.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

