One shot, killed at Northside Drive gas station in Jackson

A Jackson Police Department official confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that police are investigating the death of a person who was shot and killed at a gas station.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown said the shooting occurred Friday morning in the 3600 block of West Northside Drive.

Police have not identified the victim.

Brown said JPD is expected to release more details later on Friday.

— This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS homicide: One person killed at gas station