One shot in face in Federal Way parking lot after road rage incident
Federal Police detectives are investigating a shooting stemming from a road rage incident.
The shooting happened late Friday night in a parking lot near the Red Robin in the 31900 block of Gateway Center Boulevard.
The victim was shot in the cheek and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police said the shooting was related to a road rage altercation on Interstate 5.
The victim is expected to survive.
No suspects are in custody.