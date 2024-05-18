One shot dead in southwest Charlotte: MEDIC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life Saturday afternoon after a shooting, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Officials first reported the incident just after 3 p.m. One person was pronounced dead after a shooting on Southwold Drive, MEDIC says.

This is off South Tryon Street and Nations Ford Road. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.