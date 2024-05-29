One shot dead at M&M Mini Mart in Jackson. Victim identified

Jackson police issued a press release Wednesday, stating Damien Johnson, 43, was shot and killed Tuesday at the M&M Mini-Mart in the 300 block of Lindsey Drive.

According to police, Johnson was found deceased at the scene. He was shot multiple times.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown told the Clarion Ledger that Johnson’s death is the fourth homicide of May.

No possible suspect or motive in the case has been released at this time.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

