One shot in Abbeville, suspect in custody

ABBEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)– An investigation is underway in Abbeville after a shooting Wednesday night.

Reports show the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m.

According to Abbeville Police, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say the suspect, who has yet to be publically identified, barricaded himself inside a home but surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody by APD and Henry County Sheriff SWAT Members.

The investigation is ongoing, and Abbeville Police are expected to release additional information soon.

