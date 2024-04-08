"One Shining Moment" and its place in March Madness history
CBS News special correspondent James Brown reveals the surprising origin story behind the legendary song that has become synonymous with the NCAA men's basketball championship.
CBS News special correspondent James Brown reveals the surprising origin story behind the legendary song that has become synonymous with the NCAA men's basketball championship.
UConn is the favorite, but Zach Edey could be the great equalizer ... if Donovan Clingan doesn't shut him down.
UConn is looking to continue an impressive run.
Alphabet-owned YouTube has seen success by mimicking the one thing consumers are ditching: cable packages.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
"The Grand Tour" as we know it is coming to an end, but a studio recently won the rights to reboot the show with new hosts.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner appears to be adding a Trailhunter trim level to its lineup for the redesign.
Scientists have developed a system that lets drones autonomously charge by hooking onto power lines, potentially allowing them to remain in operation indefinitely.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
Genesis reveals updated 2024 lineup with minor changes to standard equipment and trim levels, and pricing that rises from $100 to $2,500.
India's largest audio and wearables brand BoAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. A portion of the data that TechCrunch reviewed appears genuine based on checks against exposed phone numbers.
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
A GoPro Hero 12 bundle that includes a battery grip is on sale for $499. That's $100 off and a record low price.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Here's why you need a primary care doctor, even if you seek out a specialist for your medical issues.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Everything we know about the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, including its price, fuel economy, hybrid power specs and more.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman -- co-founder of Deepmind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.