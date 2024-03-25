One seriously injured near Overland Park after SUV hits scooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorized scooter in Overland Park on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred near 91st and Metcalf after an SUV and motorized scooter collided and the rider of the scooter was ejected.

The rider of the scooter was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, according to Overland Park police.

The details about what led up to the collision are unclear.

