One seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole in Carver

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash in Carver Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene showed a telephone pole on Main Street snapped in half and an entangled mess of wires hanging over the crunched vehicle.

Carver police alerted residents that their phone lines were temporarily down.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

