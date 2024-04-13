One seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

One was seriously hurt following a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on the 2300 block of South Tryon Street.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

