One seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
One was seriously hurt following a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on the 2300 block of South Tryon Street.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to this shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
