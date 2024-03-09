One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Mar. 9—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Ismael Hernandez Mendez, 32, Carrington, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class C felony, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Oct. 29, Hernandez Mendez was accused of causing bodily injury to a Jamestown police officer and creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to a public servant or employing means justifying or requiring substantial force to overcome resistance to effecting an arrest or discharge of the duty.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Hernandez Mendez to 360 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 360 days suspended. LeFevre placed Hernandez Mendez on one year supervised probation and ordered him to successfully complete 360 days in the 24-7 Sobriety Program. Hernandez Mendez was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, a $100 defense/facility administration fee, a $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.