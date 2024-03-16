One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Mar. 16—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Noah Gregory Rosenberg, 24, Medina, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-serious bodily injury, a Class C felony, and domestic violence-bodily injury and disorderly conduct, Class B misdemeanors.

On Feb. 3, Rosenberg was accused of impeding air or blood flow to an individual's brain or lungs, causing lacerations, contusions, abrasions, bleeding and/or pain and threatening, beginning and/or attempting to break one or more pieces of the same individual's furniture.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Rosenberg to seven days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served. Shockman placed Rosenberg on two years supervised probation and ordered him to complete a domestic violence course and recommended treatment. Rosenberg was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's parents. Shockman also ordered Rosenberg to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $1,140 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.