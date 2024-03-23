One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Mar. 23—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Brittney Korissa Lies, 40, Buchanan, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Lies was accused of receiving, retaining or disposing of someone's cellphone valued at over $1,000 but less than $10,000 that was stolen with intent to deprive the owner on Sept. 11.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Lies to 21 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for three days served. Narum ordered her to have no contact with a certain individual.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.