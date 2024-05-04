One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

May 4—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Brandon Thomas Zimney, 36, Jamestown, was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, ingesting a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.

Zimney was accused of possessing one or more smoking devices used with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2023; ingesting, inhaling or otherwise taking methamphetamine into the human body; and entering or remaining in a place when notice against trespassing is given by actual communication by the owner or an individual authorized by the owner or by posting in a manner reasonably likely to come to the attention of intruders on Aug. 31, 2023.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Zimney to 78 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 75 days served. Shockman placed Zimney on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.