One Salisbury neighborhood hit with multiple attempted arson efforts under investigation

Deputy Maryland State Marshals are investigating a series of attempted arsons at multiple addresses in Salisbury early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, just after 3 a.m. on June 12, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to four homes in the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue and one in the 800 block Oneida Avenue for reports of attempted arson at each home. Sheriff's deputies requested the State Fire Marshal's Office to assist, and investigators discovered destructive devices, commonly called "Molotov Cocktails," placed at the front doors of each residence.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage from a doorbell camera showing individuals placing the incendiary devices at each of the residence's front doors. Deputy Fire Marshals concluded the devices failed to function as intended, resulting in only minor damage.

The suspects are believed to be two black males. One was seen dark pants and a white shirt with a horse or cow printed on the front, and the other was seen wearing dark pants and a Fortnite shirt. The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.

