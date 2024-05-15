One RI bridge construction headache comes to an end. Latest on Newport Pell Bridge work.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Wednesday that the construction near the toll plaza that restricted travel to one lane in each direction has been completed and all lanes are open in both directions. Work continues in the area, but does not impact the travel lanes.

“We are happy that this phase of the work is complete as we head into summer and welcome vacationers to Newport," Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of RITBA, said in a release. "We know that this has been challenging for all, including our commuters, and we appreciate everyone's interest and patience."

An aerial view of the new Newport Bridge cashless toll gantry in Jamestown.

In September, RITBA accepted a $10.7 million bid from Cumberland-based to construct a new toll gantry and shift the highway in Jamestown to meet modern design standards. The gantry is the overhead structure with the camera that takes photos of license plates of drivers without a transponder who are then billed by mail.

Work on the roadway and gantry has caused traffic headaches for commuters as the two-lane road was limited to one lane during construction. The problems were exacerbated following the closure of lanes on the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, leading to motorists attempting to circumvent those traffic backups.

