One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Feb. 13-19, 2024

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 13-19, 2024

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Blue Bench Brunchette, 4218 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 22*, 23*

Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise

13*

Dolphin T, 13601 W. McMillian Road, Suite 103, Boise

15*, 16*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian

10*

Fred Meyer — bakery, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 Broadway Ave., Boise

2*, 6*, 10*, 20*

M3 Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

10*

M4 Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

10*

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 51 N. Union St., Suite 110, Star

23*

PB’s C store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise

10*, 15*

Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna

2*

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 8073 Emerald St., Boise

16*

Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star

10* 16*

Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

10*

The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise

16*

TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Expo Idaho — North Expo, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise

Baskin Robbins, 7281 W. State St., Garden City

Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise

El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Fred Meyer — deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Good Times Bagels, 2422 W. Main St., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 521 S. Main St., Meridian

Kanak Attack Catering, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Garden City

M2 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City

Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian

MJ’s Italian Ice and Custard Cafe, 4103 W. State St., Boise

Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams St., Meridian

P2 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

P4 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

Pel Appino Catering, 2024 Special Events — 2-3 Day Single, Garden City

R & R BBQ, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Garden City

Residence Inn by Marriott, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise

Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise

Seoul Street Cafe, 624 W. Idaho St., Boise

Taco Bell, 1523 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise

Wayfaring Coffee, 2024 Special Events — 1 Day Single, Garden City