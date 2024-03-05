One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Feb. 13-19, 2024
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Blue Bench Brunchette, 4218 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 22*, 23*
Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise
13*
Dolphin T, 13601 W. McMillian Road, Suite 103, Boise
15*, 16*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian
10*
Fred Meyer — bakery, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 6*, 10*, 20*
M3 Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
10*
M4 Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
10*
Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 51 N. Union St., Suite 110, Star
23*
PB’s C store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise
10*, 15*
Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna
2*
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 8073 Emerald St., Boise
16*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
10* 16*
Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
10*
The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise
16*
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Expo Idaho — North Expo, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
Baskin Robbins, 7281 W. State St., Garden City
Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Fred Meyer — deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Good Times Bagels, 2422 W. Main St., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 521 S. Main St., Meridian
Kanak Attack Catering, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Garden City
M2 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City
Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian
MJ’s Italian Ice and Custard Cafe, 4103 W. State St., Boise
Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams St., Meridian
P2 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
P4 Level Concession Stand, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
Pel Appino Catering, 2024 Special Events — 2-3 Day Single, Garden City
R & R BBQ, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Garden City
Residence Inn by Marriott, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise
Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise
Seoul Street Cafe, 624 W. Idaho St., Boise
Taco Bell, 1523 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
Wayfaring Coffee, 2024 Special Events — 1 Day Single, Garden City