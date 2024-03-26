One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections March 5-11, 2024
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
13th Street Pub and Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
20*
Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*
Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Burnin’ Mouth, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 160, Meridian
15*, 16*
Churro Bros, 2060 N. Sparkling Place, Meridian
16*
Coyne’s LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
19*
Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
16*
Devil and Angel, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 165, Meridian
22*, 28*
El Chavo, 2915 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*, 23*
Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
16*
Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, 815 W. Bannock St., Boise
01*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*
Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
28*
Off The Grid Pizza, 260 S. Appaloosa Drive, Boise
02*, 16*
Tazzte, 5114 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*, 16*
The Chocolat Bar, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
16*
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1060 S. Ancona Ave., Eagle
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Big Beantz Tacos, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
Boise Booch, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2630 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Hotel 28, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian
Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Parrilla Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D., Kuna
Salsa Boss HQ, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Salsa Boss LLC, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Taphouse, 9759 W. State St., Suite 200, Star
The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Zeppole, 217 N. 8th St., Boise