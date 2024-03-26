One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections March 5-11, 2024

Michelle Jenkins
·3 min read

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

13th Street Pub and Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

20*

Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*

Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Burnin’ Mouth, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 160, Meridian

15*, 16*

Churro Bros, 2060 N. Sparkling Place, Meridian

16*

Coyne’s LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

19*

Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise

16*

Devil and Angel, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 165, Meridian

22*, 28*

El Chavo, 2915 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*, 23*

Hampton Inn and Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

16*

Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, 815 W. Bannock St., Boise

01*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 21*

Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

28*

Off The Grid Pizza, 260 S. Appaloosa Drive, Boise

02*, 16*

Tazzte, 5114 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*, 16*

The Chocolat Bar, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle

16*

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1060 S. Ancona Ave., Eagle

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Big Beantz Tacos, 2024 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

Boise Booch, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Dutch Bros Coffee, 2630 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Hotel 28, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise

McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian

Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Parrilla Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D., Kuna

Salsa Boss HQ, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Salsa Boss LLC, 993 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Taphouse, 9759 W. State St., Suite 200, Star

The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Zeppole, 217 N. 8th St., Boise