One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections Feb. 20-26, 2024

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise

2

Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

10*, 23*

Chuck E. Cheese, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*, 28*

Garibaldi’s, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

10*

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 120, Boise

8*,16*,22*

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road Suite 100, Meridian

16*

LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple Str., Suite 101, Boise

2*, 23*

Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise

15*

Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

02* ,16*

Stubs, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

28*

Sushi-Ya, 8915 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise

10*

Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing Co, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise

7 Thai Cafe, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle

Boise Stadium IMAX, 7703 W. Overland Road, Boise

Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Coned, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

D.P. Dough, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise

Dutch Bros Coffee, 8649 W. Overland Road, Boise

Dutch Bros Coffee, 101 S. Orchard St., Boise

Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise

El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City

Extra Mile, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Extra Mile, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Fat Guy’s Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

Flying Pickle, 1135 N. Hickory Ave., Meridian

Gem State Brewing, 293 E. State St., Eagle

Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise

IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise

KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle

Klean Kitchen Co, 10374 W. Overland Rd., Boise

La Tapatia, 1910 University Drive, Boise

Mustard’s, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Oxford Suites, 1426 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 1797 W. State St., Boise

Subway, 2400 Apple St., Boise

Subway, 10414 W. Overland Road, Boise

Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian

Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise

Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

Walmart — fueling station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise