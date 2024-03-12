One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections Feb. 20-26, 2024

TechCrunch

A young startup is setting out to help enterprises cut their cloud costs by writing "more efficient" code -- and it has secured $6.8 million in fresh funding from notable backers including Alphabet's GV, Spark Capital and Lightspeed. Polar Signals, as the company is called, kicked off its seed round back in 2021 with $4 million from GV and Lightspeed, and it's now closing the round out at $10.8 million. The problem that Polar Signals is looking to solve is this: Applications consume system resources such as CPU or memory, and the more resources they consume, the more a company's cloud bill costs -- because the major platform providers charge on a consumption basis.