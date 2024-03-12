One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections Feb. 20-26, 2024
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise
2
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
10*, 23*
Chuck E. Cheese, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 28*
Garibaldi’s, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 120, Boise
8*,16*,22*
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road Suite 100, Meridian
16*
LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple Str., Suite 101, Boise
2*, 23*
Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise
15*
Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
02* ,16*
Stubs, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
28*
Sushi-Ya, 8915 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
10*
Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
10 Barrel Brewing Co, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
7 Thai Cafe, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle
Boise Stadium IMAX, 7703 W. Overland Road, Boise
Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Coned, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
D.P. Dough, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 8649 W. Overland Road, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 101 S. Orchard St., Boise
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise
El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 701 E. 44th St., Garden City
Extra Mile, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Extra Mile, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Fat Guy’s Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Flying Pickle, 1135 N. Hickory Ave., Meridian
Gem State Brewing, 293 E. State St., Eagle
Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle
Klean Kitchen Co, 10374 W. Overland Rd., Boise
La Tapatia, 1910 University Drive, Boise
Mustard’s, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Oxford Suites, 1426 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 1797 W. State St., Boise
Subway, 2400 Apple St., Boise
Subway, 10414 W. Overland Road, Boise
Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian
Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise
Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
Walmart — fueling station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise