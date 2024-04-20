One restaurant failed, one re-inspected in latest Arlington health inspections

One restaurant failed and another had a follow-up in the latest Arlington health inspection period, according to city data.

There were 82 inspections from March 31 to April 13.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is perfect, and a score of 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

None of the inspections resulted in a closure of any of the restaurants.

Razzoo’s at 4001 South Cooper St. was the only restaurant that failed, with a score of 64. It was also the only restaurant that scored 75 or less.

Re-inspections are required for restaurants that score 75 or less.

Black Rock Coffee Bar at 5823 West Interstate 20 Highway was the only restaurant that had a follow-up inspection.

