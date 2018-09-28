One reporter's fascination with Siberia leaves readers asking for more

Fred Weir has the uncanny ability to help you understand the ideas and values shaping this complex, diverse, and fascinating country. Earlier this summer, Fred proposed a reporting trip to the eastern Russian republic of Buryatia. The goal: provide a rare glimpse into the historical, political, religious, and environmental culture of this mountainous region of Siberia. Five stories later, we were thrilled that Monitor subscribers devoured Fred’s Siberian Crossroads dispatches at an impressive clip.

Siberian Crossroads also piqued my curiosity. What’s it like to cover Russia when you’ve lived there for more than three decades. Why is the Russo-American relationship so fraught? As part of our new monthly profiles of Monitor journalists, I posed those questions and others to Fred.

You’ve lived in Russia for more than three decades now. What prompted you to choose Russia as home?

I come from a family in Canada that had long connections in Russia, including family ones. I studied Russian history at the University of Toronto, and actually was in graduate school in the early 80’s when things really started to change in the USSR. I decided I’d rather see history being made than sit in archives reading about it. So I moved to Moscow just as Gorbachev’s perestroika was just getting underway in 1986, intending only to stay a short while. But, as these things will happen, I married the wonderful Russian woman who is still my wife, found that working as a journalist in Russia was endlessly fascinating – it still is – and decided to stay. Over the years I’ve worked for quite a few news organizations, and in 1998 I started writing for the Monitor, and eventually became its sole Moscow correspondent. It’s a good fit. I had always been a fan of the Monitor, and its very conscientious approach to international news, and have never found better editors anywhere else.

Many have stereotypes of what life in Russia must be like. You live in a small village outside of Moscow. What would surprise readers most about living in Russia. Are there stereotypes that still ring true?

Yes, I live in a village. It’s just a few miles outside the city limits, but we are surrounded by forests and get into Moscow by train. We live in a big house, which we built when it became possible to do so about 20 years ago. My wife and I, two mostly grown kids, mother-in-law, dog and four cats, live there all together. It is quite nice, and things don’t move very fast here. But Russia is changing, very rapidly, and in many ways for the better [in my opinion]. It’s a totally different planet from the USSR, and it has left behind many of the worst features of the Soviet system. People are much more free; they can travel, own property, read whatever they like, speak more-or-less openly, even to a foreign journalist.

However it is still recognizably Russia. It has a traditionally Russian authoritarian political system, a powerful and largely unaccountable bureaucracy, and it cracks down on political dissent. I lived five years in the USSR, so I am offering this comparison from my own experience. I am not trying to sound like I personally approve of the Russian system of government when I say that many things are far better today. It’s a work-in-progress, I guess.

What prompted you and the Monitor editors to take on this series in Siberia now?

I have a constant dialogue with the Monitor’s editors about finding such stories. I know that Russia is a huge, far-flung, and extremely diverse place – it’s not just the Kremlin and Putin – so it’s about finding the places, the voices, and the happenings that can reveal these less-known sides of the country. I had traveled widely around the former Soviet Union, and had been to Siberia several times before, so I knew pretty well what to expect. Still, going out there to Buryatia, climbing the fortress-mountain that Genghis Khan once assaulted, spending a day by Lake Baikal, having lunch with Old Believers, and wandering around a huge Buddhist monastery was a real voyage of discovery for me. I’m very pleased that it seems to have struck a chord with readers as well.