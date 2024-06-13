One released from hospital after explosion at Franklin County manufacturer

One of the three people injured in the explosion at Johnson Controls in Waynesboro earlier this week has been released from the hospital, according to company spokesperson Melissa Talbott.

The incident, which was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the manufacturing facility at 100 Cumberland Valley Avenue, is under investigation. No other updates are available, Talbott said Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we are actively assessing the situation and working with local response teams. We will provide more information as appropriate as we learn more," Talbott wrote in an email.

The Johnson Controls facility in Waynesboro.

Of the three people injured, two were flown to hospitals with trauma centers. The third was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, Md.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, according to regional director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson.

The agency has six months to conduct the investigation and release findings.

The Waynesboro Fire Department, which was the lead agency at the scene on Tuesday, did not return a voicemail.

Grant boosted growth at Johnson Controls plant

The Waynesboro plant of Johnson Controls makes heating and cooling products that are sold under the Frick brand, which was established in 1852 and is one of the oldest industries in town.

The plant recently received part of a more than $66 million grant from the Department of Energy. A matching grant, Johnson Controls provided half. The grant was divided among the company's plants in Waynesboro, Texas and Kansas.

The investment to ramp up electric heat pump production was expected to add 100 to 200 engineering, HVAC, digital applications, mechanical, plumbing and electrical jobs to the plant's previous roster of 320.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Johnson Controls explosion: OSHA investigating in Franklin County