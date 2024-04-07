One Powerball winning ticket sold in Oregon for $1.326 billion jackpot

One winning Powerball ticket for the $1.326 billion jackpot was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said early Sunday morning.

The announcement came after an error with one of the states participating in the game forced officials to delay the drawing for several hours.

The numbers were scheduled to be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Saturday, but a Powerball statement was issued shortly after the scheduled drawing time saying "pre-draw procedures" were not completed, forcing the delay.

The winning numbers were ultimately drawn about 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 6, were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 and the red Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

