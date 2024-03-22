One Plymouth Common Council race is contested. Read about their campaigns here.

SHEBOYBAN — Four Plymouth Common Council seats are up for election this spring as one race has a challenger vying for the role.

Districts 1, 2, and 4’s candidates are all incumbents — Greg Hildebramd, Angie Matzdof and Mike Penkwitz.

District 3 incumbent Bob Schilsky is also seeking reelection. He is challenged by John Binder.

Sheboygan Press asks candidates in contested races question about themselves and issues they wish to address to provide voters with more information ahead of elections. Schilisky and Binder’s answers are below and have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Meet the candidates

John Binder

Name: John Binder

Age: 77

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: Master of science in teaching from UW-Eau Claire

Experience: I served on the city council in the community where I had my 34-year teaching career. I was also a member of their Economic Development Committee and their Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)-Housing Rehabilitation Committee.

Why are you running for office? We moved to Plymouth after I retired when my wife, Linda, was transferred to Kiel’s Land O Lakes Cheese Factory as a patron payroll coordinator. Plymouth is a great community because of its location for us (daughter’s family lives in Port Washington) and Plymouth does offer something for everybody! I want to be more civically involved and learn more about the operation of city services. I want to participate in city decision-making that promotes smart growth. “Smart” means using open communication and collaborations within city government and with residents to support future growth.

What makes you the best candidate? I have the time to study the amount of information that precedes making important decisions. This includes the time to attend and participate in the meetings where communication and collaboration happens. Communications and collaborations are so important and are even better when citizens are involved. I’ve been campaigning by stopping at the doors of residents in Plymouth’s Aldermanic District 3. I’ve done over 750 stops so far and hope to finish most doors by election time on April 2. Information is shared about my candidacy and voting. I also share information about registering to vote with those who are not registered.

What is the most important issue you want to address? I am a member of the Plymouth Environmental Action Team (PEAT). PEAT is a non-partisan organization advocating for a sustainable environment through community education and public policy. Sustainability has to do with a need for our well-being. It depends, either directly or indirectly, on our natural environment. To pursue sustainability is to create and maintain the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations!

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? I’ve appeared before the council during their meeting agenda’s, “Audience Comments.” In 2022, the council gave final approval to the, “City of Plymouth 2022–2042 Comprehensive Plan (A Plan for the Future of Plymouth).” During the process of developing the plan, I shared information and urged the council to include environmental policy in the plan. The final plan included very little regarding environmental sustainability. That was a missed opportunity. I would look forward to being on the council because evaluation and monitoring of the plan can result in updates. I would look forward to having a more influential role.

Name: Bob Schilsky

Bob Schilsky did not answer the Sheboygan Press’s questions. The Press has attempted to reach him multiple times to ensure he has a chance to introduce himself in this story. If his answers are received, this story will be updated to include them.

