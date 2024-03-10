One person wounded in overnight shooting on Butler Street

LANSING — One person was shot early Sunday in the 500 block of South Butler Street, Lansing police said this morning.

The person who was shot was driven to Sparrow Hospital by another individual after the incident about 1:30 a.m. They were being treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Police believe the victim was inside the car when they were struck.

Police said they were dispatched to Butler Street following a report of shots. When they arrived, officers were told a vehicle had left the area "at a high rate of speed." That vehicle was seen arriving at Sparrow a few minutes later.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting on Butler Street leaves 1 wounded, police say