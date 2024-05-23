One person shot, one other pistol-whipped when masked men break into home, police say
PROVIDENCE − One person was shot and another person was pistol-whipped Wednesday night after a group of masked men broke into a home in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to Providence police.
The men kicked in doors to two bedrooms simultaneously at about 10:30 p.m., screaming, "Where's the money?," said a Providence police spokeswoman, Lindsay Lague, adding that three shots were fired.
The group of invaders involved as many as five men.
One of the victims jumped out a second-floor window, Lague said.
An investigation continues, she said.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence home invasion leaves one shot and another pistol-whipped