OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person was shot in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities confirmed that they located the victim who had been shot near Northeast 47th St. and North Prospect Ave. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with their condition currently unknown.

No current information on the suspect.

No further details are available at this time.

