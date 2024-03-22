One person shot at MS Coast RaceWay gas station. Shooter on the loose, authorities say

One person was shot Friday afternoon at a gas station in Gulfport, police said.

Police responded to the call around 4:40 p.m. at the RaceWay gas station on U.S. 49, Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducre said.

Police have not released identifying details about the victim. Ducre said the person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many times the person was shot, Ducre said.

Police were canvassing the area for a suspect Friday afternoon and had not made an arrest as of 5 p.m., Ducre said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.