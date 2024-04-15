One person shot at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Broward. The shooter was an employee, BSO says

The drive-thru area of a Dunkin’ Donuts turned into a crime scene Monday morning when someone was shot outside of a shopping plaza in Broward.

The shooter, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives: a Dunkin’ employee.

BSO said Monday afternoon one person has been detained for questioning after the shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. in Lauderdale Lakes.

While BSO Fire Rescue took the gunshot victim to the hospital, BSO personnel, including a SWAT team, swarmed the area around the Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins shared building at 3960 W. Oakland Park Blvd. This affected traffic on W. Oakland Park Blvd. and, to a lesser extent, nearby N. State Rd. 7.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at our franchised location in Lauderdale Lakes,” a Dunkin’ spokesperson said. “The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation. Given that this is an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.”