One person pronounced dead in domestic violence shooting in Milwaukee on May 25, police say

One person, who was 60, was pronounced dead in a fatal shooting about 12:47 p.m. on May 25, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Police said the shooting was domestic violence related.

The shooting occurred near the 800 block of North Cass Street and a 59-year-old male was arrested as a suspect, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

No additional information was provided.

