One person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near 32nd, Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been seriously injured after a shooting in Kansas City on Sunday evening.

According to Kansas City police, one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting near 32nd & Indiana.

Details about what led up to the shooting and suspect information are currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

