One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one woman was killed on Glenwood Drive late Sunday night.

MEDIC confirmed it took one person to a hospital with life threatening injuries from a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, CMPD said detectives were investigating a homicide on Glenwood Drive near I-85.

Channel 9 crews saw multiple CMPD cruisers outside the EconoLodge until early Monday morning.

CMPD did not immediately say what prompted the gunfire or if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

