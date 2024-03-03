One person killed in Vermilion Co. crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Following a car crash Saturday night, one person was killed and a portion of westbound Interstate 74 in Vermilion County was closed for nearly eight hours into Sunday morning.

The Illinois State Police responded to the scene near 7:45 p.m. at mile marker 199 by Fithian. There was a report of a crash involving several vehicles and a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a Chevrolet lost control and crashed before coming to rest in the far-left lane. A Lexus then hit the car. The driver of the Chevrolet subsequently stood in a lane of traffic and was hit by another unknown vehicle.

The Chevrolet driver was killed. Meanwhile, officials said both occupants of the Lexus were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, I-74 was shut down until 3:18 a.m. As of now, the roadway is clear and open to traffic.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident.

