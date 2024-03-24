One person killed in single vehicle crash on North Verity Parkway in Middletown

Mar. 24—MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead and four others were injured in a single vehicle crash late Saturday night, according to Middletown Acting Police Chief Eric Crank.

An SUV hit a pole on North Verity Parkway at Hughes Street about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle was traveling south when the crash happened. One died at the scene and others were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Middletown police and the Butler County Serious Accident Reconstruction Team were at the scene investigating for several hours.

Crank said more information will be available Monday.