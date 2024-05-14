One person killed in shooting in North College Hill

A shooting in North College Hill late Monday is a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple residents called 911 and reported hearing gunshots shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Simpson and Dallas avenues.

Witnesses said they heard at least 10 gunshots fired.

One person with gunshot wounds was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. That victim has died, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police with the investigation.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

