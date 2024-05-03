A motorist was killed in a crash late Thursday afternoon in the southbound lane of State Route 86 in the far eastern Coachella Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. and involved a single vehicle traveling in the southbound lane north of 70th Avenue, in the Mecca area.

The vehicle rolled over and was found 150 feet from the roadway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:20 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: One person killed in rollover crash in east Coachella Valley