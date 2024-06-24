One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on South Carolina road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. in Pickens County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. That’s not far from the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Both a 2021 Ford SUV and a 2016 KTM motorcycle were driving north on S.C. 11, according to Bolt. The SUV slowed and was turning left into a private driveway when it collided with the motorcycle that was attempting to pass, Bolt said.

The motorcycle rider died, according to Bolt.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

Bolt said the SUV driver, who was the only person in that vehicle, was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt, or if the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 447 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least nine people have died in Pickens County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.