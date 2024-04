Someone is dead from a shooting in Gastonia, authorities say.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Davie Street in Gastonia, according to Gaston County Communications.

Gaston EMS confirmed one person died from the shooting.

Details are limited, but Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the violence.

Gastonia PD is investigating the incident.

(WATCH: Wanted shooting suspect from Archdale arrested in Kannapolis)