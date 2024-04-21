One person killed in East Fort Worth shooting late Saturday night

One person is dead after he was shot in East Fort Worth Saturday night, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Northfork Road around 11:28 p.m. Saturday after calls about a shooting, police said in the release. They found the victim there with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators believe the victim knew the shooter, though they don’t know what led up to the shooting, according to authorities. The suspect fled the seen on foot immediately after.

Police said homicide detectives are actively seeking the suspect, though no name or description has been released.

Officials have not said whether the victim was an adult or a minor. The identity of the person killed will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified.