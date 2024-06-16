One person killed in early morning fire outside of Springfield

One person is dead following a fire in the Village of Dawson early Sunday morning.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Sergeant Andrew Henton said fire crews were called after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the Walnut Street home around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

There was no immediate identity or description of the person, Henton said.

Calls went out to multiple fire departments.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene, Henton said.

The Sangamon County Coroner's office is investigating.

Dawson is about 20 minutes northeast of Springfield.

