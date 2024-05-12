One person killed after an early morning shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following an early morning shooting in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive.

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

