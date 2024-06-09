One person killed in crash on Lexington County road, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on a Lexington County road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Woodtrail Drive, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. That’s in the Gaston area — between U.S. 321 and Fish Hatchery Road.

A 2004 Dodge SUV driving north on Woodtrail Drive struck a person walking in the road near the intersection with Meadowfield Road, Ridgeway said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Ridgeway said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Ridgeway said the SUV driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported in the crash that continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through June 2, at least 386 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 24 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.