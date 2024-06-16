One person killed in crash involving scooter and SUV in Columbia, SC cops say

One person died at a Richland County hospital days after a crash on a Columbia road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened June 12 at about 9:30 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Sunday.

Both a scooter and a 2024 Volkswagen SUV were driving west on Bluff Road when they collided, according to Bolt.

The scooter rider was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and later died, Bolt said. Information about when the rider died was not available, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

Bolt said the SUV driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the SUV driver was wearing a seat belt, or if the scooter rider had on a helmet.

Information about what caused the vehicles to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through June 9, at least 399 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 22 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 61 deaths in the county in 2023, DPS reported.