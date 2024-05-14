One person killed in crash involving dump truck and motorcycle, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Monday in a crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7 a.m. in Dorchester County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2022 Peterbilt dump truck was driving north on U.S. 17 Alternate, and it collided with a southbound 2016 Yamaha motorcycle near the intersection with S.C. 61, according to Pye.

The motorcycle rider died, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified 25-year-old Cottageville resident Thomas Price as the motorcycle rider who died at the scene, WCBD reported.

Pye said the dump truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Price was wearing a helmet, or if the dump truck driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about the cause of the crash was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Since last Friday, this was one of at least six deadly wrecks in South Carolina that involved a motorcycle.

Through Sunday, 318 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, and 36 involved motorcycles, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, and 124 of them were riding motorcycles, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Dorchester County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 14 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.