One person killed in crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on a major interstate that involved a tractor trailer, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 1 a.m. on a stretch of Interstate 95 that’s in Sumter County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The wreck occurred at the 141 mile marker on the southbound side of I-95, according to Glover.

A 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer was driving south on I-95 and hit a person who was walking north on the shoulder of the southbound side of the highway, Glover said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Glover.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Glover said the driver was the only person in the tractor trailer, and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 193 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 30 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.