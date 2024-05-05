One person injured in North Seattle drive by shooting

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, police answered 911 calls of shots fired in North Seattle that sent one victim to the hospital.

The victim called 911 and said he was shot, according to Seattle Police.

Multiple shell casings were found in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue Northeast. A car was impounded in possible connection with the shooting.

Seattle Fire treated and transported the victim to Harbor View Medical Center in serious condition. No suspects were identified.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are conducting the investigation.

If anyone has any information, detectives ask you to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



