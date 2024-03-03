One person injured in Ithaca stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in Downtown Ithaca on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, three people were involved in a fight on the 100 block of West State Street at about 1:50 p.m. on March 2, and one of the individuals had a knife. Two of the people involved, who were only described as males wearing hooded sweatshirts, fled the scene before officers arrived. The third person was still at the scene and had suffered a laceration to the lower portion of his face during the altercation.

First responders from the Bangs Ambulance Company and the Ithaca Fire Department treated the injured person for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation and care.

Police say that the people involved in this fight appear to know each other, and this does not appear to be a random attack.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods listed below. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

