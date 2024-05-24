One person injured following shooting on north side of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person is being treated at Shannon Medical Center following a shooting that took place on the north side of San Angelo on May 23.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the shooting took place in the 1200 Blk of Volney St. One person was transported to Shannon Medical Center and currently has non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

